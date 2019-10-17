Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Oct. 10, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,554; Last Reported (10/3): 1,382

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,189

Compared to lst week, long time weaned steer and heifer calves steady, un-weaned calves 3.00-6.00 lower, yearlings steady to firm. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to weak Demand moderate to light for un-weaned calves, moderate to good for weaned calves and yearlings, supply moderate. Weather changes curtailed demand for calves. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 36% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 12% Slaugther Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Stock Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs as 43%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820