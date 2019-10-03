Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Sept. 26, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,341; Last Reported (9/19): 724

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,430 A special consignment of thirty Longhorn cows bred to a Charolais bull will be offered Thursday, Oct. 3rd, 2019.

Compared to a light test last week, steer, and heifer calves steady to weak, weaned calves and yearlings steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls 1.00 to 3.00 higher, with the most increase on breaking Utility cows. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 50% Heifers, 13% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (100% Stock Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.

