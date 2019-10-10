Douglas County Historical Society Meeting Notes

The Douglas County Historical Society held its September Meeting on the 16th.

Sally called the meeting to order. Pat read the minutes and gave treasurers report. Sharon made motion to approve and Joe F seconded it.

Old business discussed:

Quilt show-Workshops were a hit. There was a nice crowd for all the workshops and standing room only for Tim Ritter’s program. All the quilts in our show were made by grandmothers. great time had by all.

Henry Wilson was discussed and how Ava was named.

Garage roof-we are on list to get started whenever repairman can work us in.

Covered wagon ribs – Sharon & George are working on how to display.

Flower bed around sign-still in the works

Journal deadline is Oct. 15th. Articles being working on: open house, Stout story continues, Dedication to Paul Parker, Tim Ritter is writing another one and Henry WIlson.

New Business: Display case is done with toys right now, October will be Halloween/Fall, January will be old calendars, Joe and Sharon rearranged storage room so books should be easier to find now.

Joe F made motion to Adjourn and Sharon seconded it. Next meeting is October 21st. Everyone is welcome to come.