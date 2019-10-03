Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting

Submitted by Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation

The Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation held their annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Cold Creek Cowboy Church.

Board members hosted a fish fry with homemade sides and desserts. The Cold Creek Cowboy Church band provided entertainment during dinner.

Approximately 70 members and honored guests were in attendance, along with Representative Karla Eslinger, Representative Mike Cunningham, Representative Robert Ross, and Megan Nickey, field representative for Congressman Jason Smith.

Wyatt Wilson, son of Douglas County Farm Bureau members Jon and April Wilson, spoke to the group about his experiences this past year and encouraged other young people to seize the opportunity. Wyatt also serves as a Missouri Farm Bureau Ambassadors for 2019

Josh Worthington, of Worthington Angus, was the keynote speaker for the evening. Josh presented thought provoking information that may be applied to many areas of life. He posed the following questions “agricultural industry is changing, are you?” and “are we making necessary changes to stay competitive?” And finally, “does quality matter?”

The county board conducted a short business meeting. Business items included updating the county bylaws. All potential changes were approved by a majority vote. Election of officers were also held for vice president and secretary. Jon Wilson was nominated for vice president, and Kerre Clark for secretary. Both were approved by a majority vote.

Nominations were also opened up for new board members. Sarah Peterson was a nominee. She accepted the nomination and was approved by a majority vote.

The board conducted a drawing for door prizes, as well as a drawing for the winner of the American Farmer tribute edition Henry .22 Rifle. Johnathan Blakey was the lucky winner.

Douglas County Farm Bureau Federation board meets the first Thursday each month at the Farm Bureau office in Ava. Meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. and are open to any Douglas County Farm Bureau member.

Farm Bureau is an independent, non-governmental, voluntary organization governed by and representing farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing problems and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity and social advancement and, thereby, to promote the national well-being. Farm Bureau is local, county, state, national and international in its scope and influence and is non-partisan, non-sectarian and non-secret in character. Farm Bureau is the voice of agricultural producers at all levels.