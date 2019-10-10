Dora High School To Host Upcoming CBCO Blood Drive  

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is experiencing a critical shortage of all type O blood products, and according to CBCO, donations are needed immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained.

For those who live near Dora, and may be interested in donating, the CBCO will be on site at Dora High School on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The school is located at 613 County Road 379.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.