As part of celebrating October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month, DOCO Sheltered workshop is hosting an open house on Tuesday, October 15th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The public is encouraged to stop by and see what’s new at DOCO, and grab coffee and a pastry on your way to work.

Find DOCO at 1306 Prince Street in Ava (next to the ambulance shed).

RSVPs are encouraged (but not required): dawn.doco@gmail.com or 417-683-3915.