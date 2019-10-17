Disability Awareness Month

Michael Boyink/Herald

Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin, right, presents Dawn Cox, Executive Director of DoCo with a Proclamation stating that October is National Disability Employment Awareness month. Locally, DoCo Sheltered Workshop is the area’s largest full-time employer of adults with developmental disabilities. Others in the photo are (left to right) Stan Lovan – Ava City Council Alderman, Michelle Bristol – DoCo Office Manager, John Lumb – DoCo Board Vice President, and Carolyn Ryan – DoCo Board Member.