Daryl L. Golding

Daryl Lyle Golding, 88 years and 11 months old, of Aurora Missouri, and a former Ava resident, passed into Glory on October 1, 2019 at Aurora Nursing Center.

As a minister, Daryl served as pastor of the 1st Baptist Church in Ava, Missouri.

Memorial service for Daryl will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Aurora Baptist Temple, Aurora, Mo with military honors following service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Aurora Baptist Temple Church, 1111 S. Elliott, Aurora, MO 65605. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.

Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.