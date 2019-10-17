Cross Country Is All Business at the Irish Invitational

The Ava Cross Country Team competed at the Irish Invitational hosted by Springfield Catholic High School on Tuesday, October 8th. The runners raced on a course located at Springfield Underground. All runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race. For the Varsity runners to medal, they needed to finish in the top 30. For the Junior Varsity runners to medal, they needed to finish in the top 25. Ava High School had 6 runners medal. The results are as follows:

Varsity Girls:

Eden Little – 21st – 23:45 (Medal)

Kennedy Meyer – 32nd – 26:53

Junior Varsity Girls:

Rebekah Evans – 15th – 30:28 (Medal)

Taylor Long – 17th – 31:26 (Medal)

Makayla Byerley – 19th – 31:58 (Medal)

Hannah Evans – 24th – 37:38 (Medal)

Varsity Boys:

Caden Prock – 46th – 23:25

Tyler Brooke – 49th – 26:47

Junior Varsity Boys:

Dathan Kilgore – 7th – 20:39 (Medal)

Andrew Clevenhagen – 70th – 30:03