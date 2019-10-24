County Line – Veda Bushong

I send get well wishes to my sister Jo Stephens.

Donna Dodson was here on Monday. She and Megan Geforth met Reece Geforth in Diggins on Monday morning.

Debra Reed of Kansas called on Monday.

Megan had a few days off from college so she came home. She went back on Wednesday.

Donna came by on Wednesday.

Melvin Bushong of Mountian Grove and Donna came and had lunch with me on Friday.

Bryse Dodson and Quin Breeding went to the football game in Ava Friday night. After the game Quin went to the corn maze with Brett Coonce.

Lionel and Leslie Potter & family visited with Keith & Melanie Breeding Friday night. Maggie spent the night with Macee.

David & Donna had to work Saturday but Donna and Macee took me to get groceries Saturday evening. Macee spent Saturday night with David & Donna and attended church with them Sunday morning.

Reece Goforth & August and Macee Breeding visited David & Donna Sunday afternoon.

Mike Dodson and Cassandra Cornett went to Ozark for lunch and some shopping.

Ruger Cornett attended a birthday party Saturday afternoon for Devin Stanton.

Congratulations to Chase Dodson and Hallee Porter who are engaged to be married.