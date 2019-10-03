COUNTY LINE- Veda Bushong

I send my sympathy to the Dwight Heath family.

Donna Dodson came by on Monday.

I send get well wishes to Rheba Pool who has been in the hospital.

Donna and Macee Breeding came by one day.

I got to see Dennis Schumate and D. J. at Hootin’ and Hollerin. I got to meet D. J.’s cute little boy Dennis Wayne.

Donna and I went to eat and watch the Homecoming Parade on Friday. I had two great-grandsons in it. Dominique Bristol and Quin Breeding.

Those visiting Jo and John Stephens on Sunday were Donnie and Brenda Stong, Lana Stephens, Lisa Hensley, Max and Kathy Stephens.

Bryse Dodson and Quin Breeding and others spent Friday night with Brett Coonce for his birthday.

Megan Goforth came home for the weekend. She took me and Donna and Macee to lunch and shopping. She met Bradley Williams Sunday morning for Church then returned to Joplin.

Keith and Macee and Megan visited David and Donna Saturday evening.

Mike Dodson visited Cassandra and Ruger over the weekend.

Donna, Quin, and Macee had lunch on Sunday after Church.

Happy birthday in October to Megan Goforth and Tim Anderson.