County Line by Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson came by on Monday. She took me to Springfield on Wednesday to see my sister Jo Stephens at the hospital. Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens, and Terrie Conners were also there.

I had phone calls this week from Rheba Pool and Juanita Kazenski.

Jo Stephens came home on Saturday. She will have hospice care.

Bryse Dodson took Quin Breeding and Nick Lawler with him to Willow Springs Friday night.

Macee Breeding spent Friday night with Emma Johnson. They went to the football game then stopped by the corn maze in Cabool.

Megan Goforth came home Saturday. She and Macee met Donna and me for lunch, then we did some shopping.

Mike Dodson and Cassandra Cornett went to Springfield on Saturday. They and Ruger went for a drive Friday evening.

Chase Dodson and Dallee Porter visited David Dodson Saturday morning.

Reece Goforth of Springfield visited family on Sunday. Macee, Quin, and Megan went to church with Donna and David Sunday morning. Donna and Macee brought me lunch.

Happy Birthday in November to Dominick Bristol, Chase Dodson, Clinton Bushong, Little Ben Bushong, and Melanie Breeding. I wish them many more.

Amy Croney called me on Sunday.