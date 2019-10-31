Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

The ladies dominated the Pitch Tournament — Joretta, Sybil and Connie.

Turkey trivia — The average person will eat 15 pounds of turkey this year.

The Old Farmer Sez: “Good judgment comes from experience, and a lotta that comes from bad judgment.”

Troy Fleetwood, Donny Lamb and Mark Tate called all the right shots to win the Pool Tournament.

November is upon us. We will close on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, and Tuesday, the 12th, for finishing the floors.

There will be no Monday night Music on the 11th.

We also close for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Have a safe holiday.

From my Mom’s Bible — What appears to be the dark cloud of trouble is often the shadow of God’s wing.

A new exercise program begins on Monday, Nov. 4, at 9:00 a.m. It is called ‘Walk With Ease.’ It is a video presentation and free to all.

The Senior Center Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, at noon. Everyone is welcome.

Never run from an overweight cop. They are more likely to shoot than chase you.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.