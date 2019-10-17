Council On Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Recent winners in the pitch tournament were Jerry, Jim and Lena.

Top three winners in the pool tournament were Lee, Jim and Troy.

The Old Farmer sez: “Always drink upstream from the herd.”

We love our volunteers and couldn’t do the work without them. They deliver home-bound meals, sweep and mop, put together utensil packets and bring trays to our tables.

Weather Lore — Three white frosts and next a storm.

Come down and eat with us. You can visit with people you haven’t seen in a while. Leave your guns and matches at home, as we are a gun-free and smoke-free zone.

Our mission is Working Together — Finding Options — Bettering Lives.

Turkey trivia — even with two seasons a year, only one in six hunters will get a wild turkey.

From my Mom’s Bible – Patience is a virtue that carries a lot of ‘wait.’

You know there’s a problem when you realize that out of the three R’s, only one begins with an R.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.