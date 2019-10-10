Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Friday, Oct. 11, will be a free class on Medicare and You. It begins at noon and should finish at 1:00 p.m. Treva Warrick will talk about the benefits available and the various plans offered. Everyone is welcome.

Lee, Evelyn and Joretta were recent pitch tournament winners.

The Old Farmer sez: “You cannot unsay a cruel word.”

The Monday Night Music jam session continues this month beginning at 6 p.m.

T.O.P.S. is each Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the basement.

Pinochle is played at noon each Thursday.

From my Mom’s Bible – With shoes for the journey and strength for the day, we need not dread the unseen way.

The Center serves nutritious meals every Monday through Friday from 11 to noon. The salad bar is free with the meal, which comes for a suggested donation of $3.50 for age 60 and above.

Having long hair doesn’t make you a woman any more than having a wooden leg makes you a table.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.