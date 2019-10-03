By Tommy Roberts

Here it is October already. Can you believe it is only 84 days till Christmas?

The top three winners in the Pool Tournament were Lee Wilcox, Marshall Stone and Josh Ulhonowitz. There will be another tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon.

The Old Farmer Sez: “Life is simpler when you plow around the stump.”

The Senior Center Board will meet today (Thursday) at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend. A Pinochle Tournament will follow the Board Meeting.

The Douglas County Health Department will be here on Monday, Oct. 7, 10:00 a.m. for a blood pressure clinic. It’s free, so come and have yourself checked out.

The Center serves nutritious meals Monday – Friday (except on holidays) from 11-12. The price is a suggested donation of $3.50 for 60 and older; younger than 60, $6.00. The regular menu comes with a salad bar and something extra from the crockpot. Come on down and pick up a menu and see what we have to eat.

Lee, Jerry and Sybil were the top three winners in the Pitch Tournament. Come join the fun on Tuesday at noon and let’s see if we can get five tables going again.

From my Mom’s Bible – If you were on trial for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?

T.O.P.S. meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

If you focus on the hurt, you will continue to suffer. If you focus on the lesson, you will continue to grow.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.