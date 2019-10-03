Congressman Jason Smith

Paralyzed With Hatred

Nancy Pelosi and her progressive base have finally shown the world their true agenda: impeaching President Trump.

On Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi announced that she and her liberal lieutenants were launching an official impeachment inquiry into the President because of news reports she saw surrounding a phone call he made earlier this year. At the time she made the announcement, neither the whistleblower’s report nor the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and the President of Ukraine had been released. However, that did not stop the Speaker of the House from claiming a crime had been committed and arguing it was time for the President to be impeached. It’s as if liberals have already drawn their conclusion that the President must be removed from office and are now out on their witch hunt to find something offensive enough to make that happen. After I read the documents, that point became clear: this is just another smoke and mirrors show from Pelosi’s progressives.

After the Mueller Report was released and proved that President Trump did not collude with the Russian government, I thought these distractions were finally behind us. At that time, I called for Congress to move on and get back to the business the American people sent us to Washington to do — solving the most pressing issues facing our nation. Things like securing our borders, solving the mental health crisis, ending the opioid epidemic, shrinking government, and reducing waste should be debated and solved by your elected representatives. These are common sense issues that all Americans can agree on, but at every turn progressives have undermined our efforts. They have continued to put their party and politics first.

Simply put: this liberal majority has had no interest in working for the American people and their impeachment obsession has rendered Congress useless.

One of the congressional committees that I sit on, which is responsible for overseeing the federal tax code, hasn’t even advanced a single piece of legislation that would make a difference for any of the farmers, families, and small business owners I met with across southern Missouri this summer. Instead, they continue to waste our time by holding hearings that try to claim our tax code is “subsidizing hate” and “fueling gun violence.” This is the kind of insanity that has defined this liberal majority in Washington.

The hypocrisy of this week is only enhanced by the irony of a previous speech by Nancy Pelosi during the investigations into actual misconduct by President Bill Clinton in 1998. On the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, she said, “In the investigation of the President, fundamental principles, which Americans hold dear – privacy, fairness, checks and balances – have been seriously violated. And why? We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton and until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.”

Well, I’d like to make the same point to Speaker Pelosi: Democrats in Washington are paralyzed with hatred of President Trump, it is damaging Congress, it is hurting the American people, and it must stop.