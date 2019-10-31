Commissioners Make Payment on New Jail

Douglas County Commissioners signed a voucher for $221,474.34 in payment to the Bank of Kansas City, for principal and interest on the new jail facility. The payment was taken from the Law Enforcement Sales Tax fund.

This is the second payment on the new facility. The first payment was made in April 2019 for $70,693.85.

The voucher was signed during the Monday, Oct. 28 meeting, with Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, District No. 1 Commissioner Craig Cunningham, and District No. 2 Commissioner Lawson Curtis in attendance.