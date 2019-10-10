Columbus Day To Be Observed Here Monday

Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 14, consequently many offices and businesses will be closed for the designated holiday.

Since there will be no mail delivery on Monday, the Herald staff is asking all community correspondents to mail items early to ensure they arrive in time for next week’s publication. If unable to mail the column by the end of the week, please bring them to the Herald office Tuesday morning. Or, if possible, email news items to type@douglascountyherald.com

In addition, city, county, state and federal offices will close for the day, as well as financial institutions.

The Douglas County Health Department and the Douglas County Public Library will also be closed in observance of the holiday.