Class to Exercise Your Brain Offered By Douglas County Extension 

AVA, Mo. –– Starting next month in November, the Douglas County Extension office will offer Boost Your Brain & Memory, a 4-week brain health class taught by Human Development and Family Science Field Specialist Amy Bartels.

Just as you can control and improve your general physical health with good habits, so too can you improve the health of your brain. This will boost your memory and mental agility as well as reducing your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

Although research is finding links between genes and Alzheimer’s, the exact cause is more likely a combination of both genetics and other health-related factors. Practicing good brain health at any age can help stave off the disease, as well as build up your cognitive reserve. You can boost your brain health by focusing on healthy habits in six areas: heart health, nutrition, physical activity, social engagement, cognitive engagement, and stress management.

Each participant in the class will receive a workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise, and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health. The goal of the program is to help participants implement new habits to maintain cognitive health while also practicing new skills for better memory.

The workshop will be held on four consecutive Tuesdays, starting November 5 – 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the MOCH Wellness Center in Ava. Registration is $35 and the class is open to the public.

For questions or to register for the class, contact the Douglas County Extension office at 417-683-4409.