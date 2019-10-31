City Power Outage Scheduled To Repair Damaged Electrical Pole

Many Ava residents who live in the southeast quadrant of town experienced an unexpected power outage Saturday morning, Oct. 26. 

According to city officials, the down time was due to a short that occurred on an electrical pole near the Ava Post Office.  The burn-out caused permanent damage to the cross arm of the pole, consequently the power was off for approximately 1-1/2 hours Saturday morning while a temporary fix was implemented at the site. 

Because damage was extensive, replacement repairs to the electrical pole are necessary, and this requires a power outage to be scheduled.  

Tentatively, the outage has been planned for Monday, Nov. 25, at 9:00 a.m. so the city electric crew can make repairs while the power is off, and the new cross arm can be installed. 

