City of Ava Recognized by DCVMA

Larry Morrison, center left, is shown above presenting a complimentary The

Wall That Heals memory to book to Mayor Burrely Loftin and City of Ava for their dedication and support in helping to facilitate the planning and coordination of the Wall That Heals event in Ava last fall. The Wall attracted over 100 buses of school children and over 20,000 visitors while in Ava. The hard bound memory book with 206 color pages of photographs tells the story of the Ava event. DVDs are also available for purchase. According to Morrison, the City of Ava was first to commit as a sponsor of The Wall. Also in the photo are Fred Hansen, left, and Charles Gillispie, right.

Related