Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Past News – On September 8th, we had 49 people in morning service. Pastor Gary brought the message from Mark 14, then we took communion. After the service we had a baptizing and BBQ, 7 people were baptized. The evening message was from Proverbs 4:20.

September 14 was our monthly ladies meeting. Nine ladies were able to make it out, our lesson was on water. Finger foods were served after the meeting.

September 15th we had 36 people in attendance. Bro. Don’s verse was John 3:14-17. Pastor Gary brought the message from 1 Timothy 3:15. After church we grilled hotdogs then took the youth to Skyzone. Twelve teens went on the outing. Bro. Mike brought the evening message from Mark 5:24, 36 people were at the evening service.

September 29th – Twenty-six people were in attendance. Bro. Don’s scripture was from Psalms 95:1-7. Sis. Linda taught her Sunday school lesson from 2 John and 3 John. Pastor Gary’s message was from Philippians 4:12, 13 – “We need Jesus”. Our night service was a popcorn preaching. We had several preachers who spoke.