Change Your Speed. Change the Ending.

Statewide campaign reminds to obey the speed limits.

JEFFERSON CITY – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below. In Missouri specifically, speed contributed to nearly 40 percent of the state’s 921 roadway fatalities in 2018 continuing an alarming trend related to speed over the last 5 years.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind drivers that there is a reason for posted speed limits – the safety of all road users.

“Saving a few extra minutes on your commute is not worth the increased risk of being involved in a crash that could endanger your own life or the lives of everyone else on the road,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the executive committee of the coalition. “Speed is one of the most common contributing factors for fatal crashes in Missouri, and unfortunately, the data shows it’s only becoming more prevalent. We want to change that.”

A statewide speed enforcement campaign will run Oct. 18-20. During this time law enforcement will be actively enforcing Missouri’s speed limit laws and reminding drivers of the increased risks associated with higher speeds.

Speeding is defined as driving in excess of the posted speed limit but driving too fast for conditions can also have dangerous consequences including:

Reducing a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or maneuver around obstacles in the roadway

Providing drivers less time to react to adverse conditions

Extending the distance traveled before a vehicle can stop

Increasing the distance a vehicle travels once the driver reacts to a hazard.

Increasing the amount of force involved in a collision

“We often talk about every driver’s responsibility to drive sober and pay attention, and rightfully so,” said Nelson. “Driving an appropriate speed is equally important and impactful for reducing the number of fatalities on Missouri roadways.”

Change your speed, change the ending. And, of course, always buckle up and put your phone down.

For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com. #BUPD