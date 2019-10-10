Celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 13-19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 8, 2019 – Join the Department of Natural Resources in celebrating Earth Science Week and gain a better understanding and appreciation for the Earth Sciences and engage in responsible stewardship of the Earth.

Events scheduled nationwide for Oct.13-19 will celebrate the theme “Geoscience is for Everyone.” This year’s events will emphasize both the inclusive potential and the importance of the geosciences in the lives of all people. Individuals of all backgrounds, ages and abilities are encouraged to engage with the geosciences, whether as a geoscience professional, a hobbyist or through civic engagement.

Students are encouraged to enter Earth Science Week contests. Categories include photography, visual arts and essay. Learn more online at earthsciweek.org/contests/.

Earth science is all around us. Go ahead – be a citizen scientist!

Focus days include:

Oct. 13 – International Earthcache Day Oct. 14 – Earth Science Literacy Day Oct. 15 – Earth Observation Day and No Child Left Inside Day Oct. 16 – National Fossil Day Oct. 17 – The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut and Geoscience for Everyone Day Oct. 18 – Geologic Map Day Oct. 19 – International Archaeology Day Oct. 19 and 20 – Ozark Mountain Gem and Mineral Society show, Springfield



Enjoy a self-guided tour of the Ed Clark Museum of Missouri Geology, 111 Fairgrounds Road, Rolla. Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.