Celebrate All Things Bears at MSU Homecoming

Bears everywhere are invited home and urged to attend MSU’s #BearsHomecoming 2019, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 – 26 on campus. From the Homecoming Parade to Breakfast with Boomer to It’s On! and more, there will be many exciting events for alumni and friends.

Homecoming 2019 offers a host of activities, along with several new events this year.

Affinity groups and reunions will convene on Friday night.

The annual Bear Battalion Ball and Ring ceremony will also take place Friday night, and Miranda Lambert will appear at JQH Arena.

The Band of Bears Homecoming Parade kicks off Homecoming events and activities on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 9 a.m., at John Q. Hammons Parkway. Following the parade, Breakfast with Boomer, a family favorite event, takes place at 10 a.m. in the Foster Recreation Center. A bigger, better, new and improved Breakfast with Boomer has been organized for this year. The public is welcome to bring the kids, enjoy the parade and then enjoy breakfast festivities. New items include a kid friendly pancake bar, and inflatables. The Discovery Center is bringing several hands-on activities to keep kids busy and happy while waiting for a picture with Boomer.

The Foster Rec Center is also offering a free day pass for families to use the facilities on Saturday and Sunday. The Discovery Center will be providing a children’s day pass.

Breakfast with Boomer is a sell-out event, so an online registration is required.

Two brand new events are slated for October 26, and both take place in the Meyer Library, at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. The first event is Watercolor Painting Bears where participants can create their own masterpiece with alumnus Hilliard Moore. They will also have the opportunity to learn how to play the Carillon with Dr. Jeremy Chessman on Saturday morning. That’s Bears in the Belfry.

The cost of these two classes is $10. Spots are limited, so register early.

On Saturday, the Class of 69 will convene, along with the Golden Bears luncheon feature with Dean Tom Peters, who will talk about the MSU campus in the 1960s.

BearFest Village, located north of Plaster Stadium in the grass plaza, will come alive with food, music, fun, and more from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Bears football game against Northern Iowa will kick off at 2:00 p.m. in Plaster Stadium.

It’s On! will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. During the evening, there will be a special announcement and celebrity guest. After the announcement, everyone will move to the heart of campus to enjoy a food truck fair, fireworks, entertainment, and more. Those attending will receive swag bags and $8 in Bear Bucks to cash in at various food truck vendors. The first 500 people will also receive a free T-shirt.

Homecoming is a special time to celebrate the good things happening at Missouri State University. To learn more about 2019 homecoming activities, visit alumni.missouristate.edu/homecoming.