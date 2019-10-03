CBCO To Host Upcoming Blood Drive in Ava 

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood products to over forty area hospitals, will be in Ava, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ava High School.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

For more information, please visit our website at cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.