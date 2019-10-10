Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Partners with Ozark Independent Living to Provide Disaster Preparedness Course  

On Nov. 20, from 1-3 p.m., Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSM) will present its disaster preparedness curriculum, “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” at the West Plains Public Library, 750 West Broadway. To attend participants must pre-register through Ozark Independent Living (OIL), 417-256-8714, or at thampton@ozarkcil.com.

The program is offered free of charge and includes course resource materials.

At the conclusion of the training, each individual or family will receive a basic family disaster kit.

Some components of the disaster kit are: an integrated flashlight and AC/DC powered AM/FM radio with weather service capabilities; portable first aid “to-go” kit; hygiene items; Mylar blanket; work gloves; adhesive wrap; N95 mask; illumination stick; waterproof matches; and more.

The package is to provide a start for a more comprehensive kit which will help with planning for multiple emergency situations.

This is the third such training co-sponsored by CCSM and OIL. According to officials with the organizations, it is likely that this will be the final training offered in West Plains, at least in the near future.

This personal and/or family disaster kit methodology is taught in part by CCSM’s, “Plan.Prepare.Protect.” curriculum, rolled out January 2019 as part of a four state (Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas) disaster preparedness collaborative. Plan.Prepare.Protect. provides disaster training for community groups; vulnerable populations (with access and functional needs; and/or limited English proficiency); houses of worship and other audiences.

CCSM works closely with city and county emergency management programs, centers for independent living and other agencies in 39 counties across Southern Missouri to provide disaster preparedness training.