Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Oct. 13 – Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Proverbs 3:1-10 for our devotion. If we trust in the Lord and do His will, He will reward us in many ways.

We had a very good Sunday School lesson.

Worship began with a time of testimony: Jeff Shipley, Jim Lafferty, Janice Lafferty, Hi Lambeth.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning. His scripture was 2 Peter 3:1-18.

This world is far away from God and getting worse fast. There is a judgement day coming. The world will find out they are wrong. Their opinion is worth nothing. God is going to clean this world up. He is going to burn up the trash.

A wonderful message from the Word.

Service closed with Sis. Melba singing and testifying.

Sunday evening began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Special music by Kathleen Cheney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty was our speaker Sunday evening. Bro. Jim’s scripture was 2 Corinthians 7:2-11, Ephesians 5:9, 13.

Are we half as good a Christian as our neighbor thinks we are? Do we live our religion every day? Have you cleared yourself of sin? Or has Christ? Have you lived the way Christ told us to?

God bless you. Come worship with us at Caney.