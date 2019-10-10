Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Sept. 22 – Sunday School began praising the Lord in song. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis. Lila Roberts led in prayer. So glad she was able to be with us.

Jack read Psalms 106:1-12, 48.

God has always been here. He made it all including every person.

Happy Birthday was sung to Melissa Harmon. God bless her.

We had a great Sunday School lesson. Afterwards, service continued with a time of testimony. Jeff Shipley, Jim Lafferty.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture II Chronicles 7:12-14.

When we humbly pray God will hear our prayers. What kind of inheritance will we leave behind? Will our family know we try to follow Christ? Will they want to follow Him because of what they see in us? Are you called of God? Are you one of His?

A good message from the word.

Sunday evening service began with singing praises.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bill led us in prayer.

Singing special music tonight by Kathleen Chaney.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sunday night. His scripture was Ezekiel 11:7-10, Psalms 37:25.

Remember the good times; learn from the hard times. Rejoice in your salavation. The Lord will meet your every need when you try to live for Him. It will not always be easy, but you will be stronger.

Another good message from the word.

Come worship with us.

Sept 25 – The Lord has truly blessed us with some rain and cooler weather the last few days.

Caney met Wednesday evening to learn more of God’s word. Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Sister Janice Lafferty lead in prayer.

Jack read 1st Timothy 4:1. We need to stay close to the Lord and try to live His word and give thanks for what we have. Trust in the Living God. Be a light for Christ so others can see and be saved.

Wonderful scripture read and discussed. We had a blessed time with the Lord.

Sister Melba Austin taught our youth. So glad we have her to teach the ones we have.

Brother Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have lots of concerns and much to praise the Lord for.

Brother Jeff Shipley led in prayer.

Jack read Psalms 103:1-14. The Lord is so good to us He gives us undeserved mercy and grace. Praise Him.

After Sunday School we had a time of testimony from Jeff Shipley, Melba Austin, and Melissa Harmon.

The service continued with congregational singing.

Special music was Melissa Harmon.

Brother Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was John 3:1-16. How many people don’t think it would do any good to look to Jesus? Jesus is the only way to Heaven. He said “You must be born again!” Then when troubles and trials come our way we can look to Him and He will help us. We must go the way Christ said to have eternal life.

Sunday we began with singing.

Brother Bill welcomed everyone. Brother Jack Essary led in prayer. Singing special music was Kathleen Chaney, She accompanied herself on the mandolin. Hi Lambeth also sang.

We were so glad to have Brother Robert Roberts stop in. Brother Robert spoke for us. His scripture was Psalms 33:12 and 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Blessed is the nation who trusts in the Lord Jesus Christ. Pray for our nation. We are in a sorry mess. We have to stop playing church. Let’s get in God’s word and do what it says.

Church – pray for our country. Turn from wicked ways. Turn to Christ. Pray for revival.

A great message of encouragement.

So glad to be in church this Sunday. Come worship with us!

Oct. 6 – Caney Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer.

Jack read Hebrews 8:1-12 for our devotion. God made us a better promise when He sent His son to die for us.

We had a very good Sunday School lesson.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony. Vanessa Mills, Dennis House, Hi Lambeth, Melba Austin, Jeff Shipley, Janice Lafferty.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Singing special music today, Melissa Harmon.

Our Pastor Bro. Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was Psalms 103:-6, Deuteronomy 6:9-12, 8:10, Psalms 137:1-6 and James 1:22-27.

Count your blessings. Remember all the good things God has done for you. Thank Him for all your benefits. Pray for our nation that it will remember God and all He has done.

A message from the Word of God.

Sunday evening began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Kathleen Chaney provided special music.

Bro. Heath Kirkland spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Ecclesiastes 7:1-4, Matthew 5:4, Revelations 21:4.

It will be a glorious day when we leave this world. All troubles, trials, sickness, pain will be left behind.

Another message from the Word.