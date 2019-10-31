Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

***

Job Fair, hosted by the Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce, Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Family Life Center on Ozark Street. Schools, Training Facilities, big and small businesses are invited to participate. Please contact Rosanna at 417-962-3002 or caboolchamber@gmail.com for more information.

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, November 2, 2-5 p.m. at the Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. across from the Post Office. Bring your song to sing and bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated – not required (417) 351-2570.

***

Cross Country Gospel, Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m. at Wagner Church. For more information contact Pastor Randy Dalton, (417) 536-9429.

***

The Douglas Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. Trail Ride on Wednesday, November 6 at 10 a.m. Rock Bridge. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.