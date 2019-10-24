Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Fourth Friday Night Singing Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Mt Olive Church. Everyone invited. Pastor Jerry Loveland.

Fall festival, fish fry and trunk-or-treat Oct. 26, 4 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church (Corner of 14 & Z Hwy in Dogwood).

Church Singing at Happy Home, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an insturument we would love for you to come and share.

Revival with guest speaker George Lore & Family, Bradleyville General Baptist Church (Hwy. 76 and Church St.), Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Mon. Oct. 21-Wed. Oct. 30th at 7 p.m. All welcome.

The Douglas Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. Trail Ride on Wed. Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at Twin Star Ranch. Potluck dinner. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events.

Job Fair, hosted by the Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce, Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Family Life Center on Ozark Street. Schools, Training Facilities, big and small businesses are invited to participate. Please contact Rosanna at 417-962-3002 or caboolchamber@gmail.com for more information.

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2-5 p.m.at the Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. across from the Post Office. Bring your song to sing and bibles to worship, covered dishes appreciated – not required (417) 351-2570.

