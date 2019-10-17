Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 4-2t

***

Whites Creek Cemetery Work Day, Saturday, Oct. 19th, at 10 a.m. 417-250-9578 5-2t

***

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Oct. 18-19 on the Ava Square. 4-2t

***

The Shine! singing group performs at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. 5-2t

***

The Douglas Co. Foxtrotting Horse Breeders Assn. Trail Ride on Wed. Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at Elk Ranch. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 5-1t

***

Revival with guest speaker George Lore & Family, Bradleyville General Baptist Church (Hwy. 76 and Church St.), Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Mon. Oct. 21-Wed. Oct. 30th at 7 p.m. All welcome. 5-2t

***