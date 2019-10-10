Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Ava Area Ambulance District board of directors will meet in regular session Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m., at the Ambulance Station, 1412 Prince St. 4-2t

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 4-2t

Bob Hammons at Thursday Night Music Oct. 10th. Last concert of the series at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava. 4-1t

The Texas County Genealogical & Historical Society meets October 11, 2019 at 1 pm at the Catholic Church. Rick Gunter speaks on The History of Success, Missouri. Visitors welcome. Refreshments will be served. 4-1t

Tres Celli Concert with Guest Artist Danyal Sallee, Tuesday, Oct 15 at 1:30 pm at Ava United Methodist Church, 3-2t

Breedon School Reunion, Second Saturday October 12th, at 10 am at Breedon School. 4-1t

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society monthly meeting Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend. 4-1t

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County meeting on the third Tuesday of the month, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome. 4-1t

Douglas County Extension Council Meeting, on the third Wednesday, October 16, at Noon at the Extension offices in the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 East Lincoln in Ava. 4-1t

Bud’s Champion Trail Ride with the Douglas County Fox Trotters, Wed., Oct. 16th at Andrew Hardin’s, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 4-1t

Ava Market Days, 3rd Weekend of every month, Friday-Saturday Oct. 18-19 on the Ava Square. 4-2t

