Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Community Prayer gathering in the Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 2-2t

***

South Wynn at Thursday Night Music Oct. 3rd. Live music every Thursday at the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association building, 402 W. Washington, across from the Post Office in Ava; October 10, featuring Bob Hammons. 3-2t

***

Goodhope Ministries Praise & Worship Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2:00pm – 5:00pm @ Douglas County Vet Memorial Bldg. Bring your song to sing and Bibles to worship. Covered dishes appreciated but not required. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 2-2t

***

Octoberfest open mic, chili & soup supper, door prizes, Saturday, Oct. 5th, 7 p.m. at Blackjack Church (South of Hwy. 14, east of AC on Rd. 350 in eastern Douglas Co.) 2-2t

***

Brown/ Burden Annual Reunion Saturday, Oct. 5th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Yates Cemetery (SE of Ava, Hwy 14-341), Catered Lunch (donation); RSVP 417-882-0150. 2-2t

***

Nance Family and Friends Reunion, Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Ava Senior Center. Bring food to share at 12 noon. (Door prizes, silent auction, stories, music.) Invitations were not sent this year, so spread the word. 2-2t

***

Douglas County Fox Trotters Trail Ride, Wed., Oct. 9th at Noblett Lake, at 10 a.m. For details visit https://www.douglascountyfoxtrotters.com/trail-rides-and-events. 3-1t

***

Douglas County Republican Central Committee, will meet Monday Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the small courtroom of the Courthouse. For information call 683-6090. 3-1t

***

Tres Celli Concert with Guest Artist Danyal Sallee, Tuesday, Oct 15 at 1:30 pm at Ava United Methodist Church, 3-2t

***

Breedon School Reunion, Second Saturday of October, 10 am at Breedon School 3-2t