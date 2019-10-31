Breedon Church- by David Williams & Evelyn Harper

October 27 – Cub read Psalms 23 to open the morning service with Evelyn saying the morning prayer. The adults studied and read Psalms 22 through 15.

David and Jaclyn and Lyra took up the morning offerings. David said the prayer over the offerings.

The morning song service had many singers. We enjoy it when we have many to help us sing.

Ronnie and Sue Thomas, along with many of their family, sang a special. It sure is good to hear a family sing and praise the Lord together. Judy Willis then sang a special.

Pastor Cub then brought the morning message from John 3: 1-23. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son. What a wonderful thing to know we are loved and redeemed by God’s only Son.

The closing prayer was by Ronnie Thomas.

The evening service was a fall celebration. Kids came dressed up in the characters , along with a few adults. We had a wiener roast and a nice dinner. Afterwards the kids played games out side, with Lisa helping them. The adults then gathered in and sang and played some music. All and all, we had a wonderful time of fellowship.