We would like to invite everyone to come to the Friends of the Library Book Sale Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 3-5 at the Douglas County Public Library. There is a good variety of books to choose from for all ages. Come Thursday for the best selection. Friday will be Half-Price Day, and Saturday you can pick out a paper grocery sack full of books for only $3.00. You can’t beat it. Proceeds from this sale will go toward funding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library which provides one book each month free of charge to children in Douglas County from birth through age 5.

For more information call the library at 417-683-5633. The library is located at 301 W. Webster Ave. in Ava.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Good Girl, Bad Girl, by Michael Robotham The Long Flight Home, by Alan Hlad The Chelsea Girls, by Fiona Davis The Gifted School, by Bruce Holsinger Lady in the Lake, by Laura Lippman Bad Axe Country, by John Galligan Outfox, by Sandra Brown Old Bones, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child Down Home Christmas, by Liz Talley Contraband, by Stuart Woods The Flight Girls, by Noelle Salazar A Dangerous Man, by Robert Crais Girls Like Us, by Christina Alger The Substitution Order, by Martin Clark Willing to Die, by Lisa Jackson Say Say Say, by Lila Savage Second Sight, by Aoife Clifford The Inn, by James Patterson Romancing the Bride, by Melissa Jagears The Wanderers, by Chuck Wendig The Bitterroots, by C. J. Box The Escape Room, by Megan Goldin Nothing Ventured, by Jeffrey Archer Vendetta in Death, by J.D. Robb 29 Seconds, by T. M. Logan



NONFICTION

This Land; How Cowboys, Capitalism, and Corruption are Ruining the American West, by Christopher Ketcham Gottti’s Boys; The Mafia Crew That Killed for John Gotti, by Anthony DeStefano Inconspicuous Consumption; the Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, by Tatiana Schlossberg Hitler’s Secret Army, by Tim Tate The Mastermind; Drugs, Empire, Murder, Betrayal, by Evan Ratliff



DVDs

Savannah Sunrise What I Did For Love Footsteps of Goliath Remember the Goal You’ve Got a Friend Angel Bend Christmas Reconciliation New Chance Bed Bug Bible Gang: Jumbled Journeys Bed Bug Bible Gang: Lost and Found

