Black Oak– Donna Dodson

There is none holy as the Lord; for there is none besides thee: neither is there any rock like our God. – 1 Samuel 2:2

Oct. 13–Richard Potter and the rest of the church surprised Pastor David and I for another Pastor and Wife Appreciation Day. He read two poems and told us our gift was outside the Church. We went to look and a little bird (named Macee) had mentioned lightning had ruined our stove so there was a new kitchen stove the Church had bought for us. I also got a beautiful card everyone had signed. We are still in shock and are so blessed to share God with this group of people. We deeply appreciate their faithfulness and love.

Oct. 20–Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. Proverbs 3:5

Pastor David opened Sunday School after we sang. He read James 5:13-18 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard took up the tithes and offereings. Macee Breeding did the Penny March for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for Timothy Sears, Casey LeBarge, Dana Brazeal, Fisher Potter, Lisa Bland, June Dodson, Dara Strong & family, Jo Stephens, Fanya Scott & family, Rheba Pool, Gary & Theta Nokes, Veda Bushong, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Tiffanee Satterfield, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, military, law enforcement, and each other.

Theta Nokes sang a special for us and we had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from 2Kings 18:1-8. God is with us and we need to trust Him. The children made a craft with leaves with the message that all leaves are different as we are and God made and loves us all.

Sunday evening began wih singing. Ella Faye Mitchell sang a special and we had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Job 13:15. Job chose to trust God no matter what. We should too.

Our Birthday-Anniversary Dinner will be Sunday, Oct. 27, at noon. Fried Chicken will be furnished. Come join us if you are looking for a church family to worship with.

May God bless you all this week and may we be a blessing to Him.