Black Oak – Donna Dodson

There is none holy as the Lord; for there is none besides thee: neither is there any rock like our God. – 1 Samuel 2:2

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Proverbs 3:1-10 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, Howard Strong, Dara Strong and family, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Virginia Parsley, Gary and Theta Nokes, Lisa Blane, Gene Platt, Dale Roy, Veda, June, Kay, Jo Stephens, Zamber Little and family, our children, sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offering. Liviya Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland. Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us.

Richard Potter and the rest of the church surprised Pastor David and I for another Pastor and Wife Appreciation Day. He read two poems and told us our gift was outside the Church. We went to look and a little bird (named Macee) had mentioned lightning had ruined our stove so there was a new kitchen stove the Church had bought for us. I also got a beautiful card everyone had signed. We are still in shock and are so blessed to share God with this group of people. We deeply appreciate their faithfulness and love.

Pastor David sang, then prached God’s messge from 1 Samuel 2:1-11.

The children were taught about the Trinity, using candy corn for the example.

Sunday evening began with singing. Brother Richard Potter preached God’s message from Exodus 4:1-2. Moses was a great Pastor. God had a plan for him that he felt inadequate to do. When God calls us to do something we won’t fail. We have to have faith to move forward and shine for God.

We will have our Birthday/Anniversay dinner on the 27th.

May God bless you all this week.