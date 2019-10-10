Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Sept. 29 – This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you. John 15:12

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Psalm 103:1-14 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Shirley Riley, Virginia Parsley, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfielf, Theta and Gary Nokes, Lisa Blane, Timothy Sears, Lou and Freda Tyler, Dana Brazeal, Tiffanee Satterfield, Dara Strong and family, Kellie, Mike Parker, Becky, Norma Corpeling, Rheb a Pook, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Heather family and other bereaved, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, our children, and each other.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings. Lavia Wharton did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Theta Nokes and Richard Potter each shared a special with us and we had sweet testimonies in both services.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from St. John 11:1-5.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from 1 Corinthians 11:14-15.

October 6 – And how shall they hear without a preacher? – Romans 10:14

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Hebrews 8:1-12 for the Devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Please pray with us for Gary & Theta Nokes, Lisa Blane, Timothy Sears, Dale Roy, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Mike Parker & Becky, Norma Corpeling, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Jo Stephens, Kay Hutchison, Dana Brazeal, Zamber Little, Tiffanee Satterfield, and all who are unsaved, unspoken, all bereaved, sick, military, law enforcement, country and leaders, and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the titles and offerings. Colt Little did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Wanda Goss and Richard Potter each shared a special with us and we had good testimonies.

Pastor David sang, then turned the service over to me, as it was Pastor Appreciation Morning. Bobby, Richard, and Jeff read a verse about a Preacher. I had made a poster board decorated with acorns cut outs and the kids had decorated with fall leaves. I found sticky notes in the shape of a raccoon (which my Pastor loves to hunt in his spare time) and passed out to the congregation to write something they appreciated Pastor David for. They each took turns bringing them to the front and placing them on the board and telling what they said to everyone. It was a very sweet service inspired and blessed by God.

Sunday evening was our Fall Harvest Party. The rain stopped the hayride, but everyone had a good time of fellowship with games, cake walk, and good food.

Our prayer is for God to send people to our church that are looking for a church family to worship with. May God bless you all this week.