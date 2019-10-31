Black Oak – by Donna Dodson

And he said unto her, thy sins are forgiven. -Luke 7:48

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we seng. He read John 13:3-11 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Roy Frye and Megan Goforth. It was good to have Brother Roy able to be back with us.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Liviya Wharton and Macee Breeding did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Please pray with us for traveling mercies, military, all who are sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, and for law enforcement, Gary & Theta Nokes, Hazel Jackson, Lisa Blane, Kellie Becky, Mike Parker, Norma Corpeling, Tiffannee Satterfield, Betty Satterfield, Zamber and John Little and family, all those fighting addictions, and for Rheba Pool, Jo Stephens and family, Veda Bushong, June Dodson, Dara Strong and family and each other.

Theta Nokes sang a special for us. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Luke 13:3-11. We had good testimonies.

We enjoyed a wonderful dinner for October birthdays and anniversaries.

Sunday evening was our singing and sharing service. Theta, Dana, Claude, Richard and David each shared special songs with us and the testimonies were blessed by the sweet Holy Spirit.

God is so good. May He bless you all this week.