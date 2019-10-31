Black Jack- Carol Murdy

October 20 –This Sunday offered us a time of worship, prayer and encouragement of who we are in Christ Jesus. He not only made a way for salvation and grace, but He made us victorious in the power and authority of His Precious Name. The children sang two songs that they planned on sharing later today as the Church ministers at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home.

We did not have Sunday School this morning to allow for our commitment to the Nursing Home ministry. Pastor Vic Murdy brought us the Word from Luke 13:24 pinpointing the need to strive to enter in to the kingdom of heaven. It is more purposeful a walk in Christ beyond wanting to be saved. It is a hunger and thirst for more than what we received at salvation, more of Jesus, more anointing to render us more useful unto the fulfilling of the will of God, accomplishing the purpose for which we were birthed into the earth to do for God’s glory. It is an agonizing, a trying with everything that is within you. Heaven is the destination sought, but we cannot get there by works. James 2:18 reads “Yea, a man may say Thou has faith and I have works, show me thy faith without thy works and I will show thee my faith by my works.” In all things, God checks what is in our heart; is the work done based in love and faith in our Creator? To whom will go the glory?

Hell and heaven are real places and arriving at either is a permanent choice. Not choosing God is choosing hell. Still, choosing God requires a commitment and dedication to following His word, striving to fulfill a lifestyle pleasing to Him. We are to walk in the spirit that we will not fulfill the lust of the flesh (Galatians 5). This was not a suggestion. Verses 5:10-23 offers the self examination we can follow to see if we are indeed walking in the spirit or following the lusts of the flesh. We are to strive then to walk in the spirit for therein there is no law. Moses cautioned his people in Deuteronomy 32:47 as they were reminded of the law of that day, that the law was not a “vain thing but is your life and thru this thing you will prolong your days in the land..” Yes, we are now under the dispensation of grace. But obedience to the Word through the teachings of Jesus Christ, who fulfilled the law, we are to strive to live by in the hope of life eternal with Him.

October 27 – How great God is in His provision! It was a beautiful day this October 27, 2019. Sunday School followed our prayer time in Matthew 10. Jesus commissioned and ordained the disciples. He prepared them for their journeys, advising them on what to do and expect. Rejection and persecution from friends, family and strangers alike. As messengers and ministers of the Gospel, it is God who is accepted or rejected; therefore, the Holy Spirit would provide the words and direction needed. Matthew 11 begins with Jesus leaving the disciples and continuing His ministry, affirming by example that which He commissioned His disciples to do. Jesus’ message is ‘do as I do, say what I say’. He left His disciples with instructions, authority, foretelling, power and His example. Now equipped, they needed to begin the work set before them.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached 1 Corinthians 10. Paul continues to bring correction through understanding of the Word. Though saved, meat sacrificed was eaten even though some had been offered to idols. The Jews did eat meat sacrificed to God, having eaten off the altar, the altar now becoming part of them. Likewise then eating meat offered to the devil is partaking of evil. This would provoke God, and who is stronger than God?

Examples are before us in the Old Testament for the admonition of all with verse 11 indicating for those who would see the world’s end. That’s the generation that began when the Jewish nation was established. Judgment was instant in the Old Testament. Disobedient children, adulterers, and witches were killed to stop the sin example and reinforce right living. Murmurs were as well. God who knows all things knows what each one of us has need. Manna, God’s perfect food, was rejected. How ungrateful and unappreciated. The lust of the flesh deemed more important than trusting and waiting upon the Lord.

How careful we need to walk in these last days. Don’t think we stand tall on our own and by that which is within us (for that’s all from God). “Pride goeth before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18)

All are welcomed to join us Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659. God will not be mocked. He knows our thoughts and our heart’s intent.