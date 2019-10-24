Black Jack – Carol Murdy

Oct. 13 – The Good Lord provided yet another wonderful day of worship this Sunday. Following prayer, the study of Matthew l0 continued. Jesus ordained the apostles, naming them and instructing them to go forward as ambassadors or messengers of the gospel. Jesus cautioned them saying there would be those who would persecute them, wolves that seek to kill them and/or the gospel. He said to shake the dust off their feet if they were not received. What does that mean? Don’t take the rejection to heart. Shake it off and get on with the Lord’s work. This is true for anything that might try to establish itself as a stumbling block. If we are about God’s work and are rejected, it is Jesus that is rejected. As in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah, they brought a curse upon themselves. They would receive their reward on judgment day and will those who receive and faithfully receive the Lord.

The youth shared their lesson on the healing of the woman with an issue of blood and sang a song. Pastor Vic Murdy began his message stating that salvation and baptism is the beginning of a journey. “This I say then, walk in the Spirit do not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” (Galatians 5:16) This is a clear instruction for each of us. How does one walk in the Spirit? When saved, we begin learning how God would have us live. Change takes time. As He told Moses in Exodus 23:30, the enemy would be driven out little by little which is in like manner to how He draws us away from sinful ways to those ways pleasing unto Him. As we learn the Word, the Holy Spirit within draws us to the right choices to make. He’ll tell us the right way. It is up to us to choose what voice to listen to. God will not force His will upon anyone. We do not fight against powers and principalities of the world in a fleshly way but with the Sword of God (His Word). Fight against whatever is trying to keep you from walking in the Spirit with the Word. The battle is in the mind; we either choose God or not.

Walking in the Spirit is living in accordance with God’s instructions, learning of it and putting it into practice DAILY. If led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Verses 19-21 clarify those lifestyles that will keep one from entering heaven. How then do you know if you are walking in the Spirit? Test yourself against verses 22 and 23: “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance, against such there is no law.” If these characteristics are not found within, you are not walking in the Spirit.

October 20 –This Sunday offered us a time of worship, prayer and encouragement of who we are in Christ Jesus. He not only made a way for salvation and grace, but He made us victorious in the power and authority of His Precious Name. The children sang two songs that they planned on sharing later today as the Church ministers at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home.

We did not have Sunday School this morning to allow for our commitment to the Nursing Home ministry. Pastor Vic Murdy brought us the Word from Luke 13:24 pinpointing the need to strive to enter in to the kingdom of heaven. It is more purposeful a walk in Christ beyond wanting to be saved. It is a hunger and thirst for more than what we received at salvation, more of Jesus, more anointing to render us more useful unto the fulfilling of the will of God, accomplishing the purpose for which we were birthed into the earth to do for God’s glory. It is an agonizing, a trying with everything that is within you. Heaven is the destination sought, but we cannot get there by works. James 2:18 reads “Yea, a man may say Thou has faith and I have works, show me thy faith without thy works and I will show thee my faith by my works.” In all things, God checks what is in our heart; is the work done based in love and faith in our Creator? To whom will go the glory?

Hell and heaven are real places and arriving at either is a permanent choice. Not choosing God is choosing hell. Still, choosing God requires a commitment and dedication to following His word, striving to fulfill a lifestyle pleasing to Him. We are to walk in the spirit that we will not fulfill the lust of the flesh (Galatians 5). This was not a suggestion. Verses 5:10-23 offers the self examination we can follow to see if we are indeed walking in the spirit or following the lusts of the flesh. We are to strive then to walk in the spirit for therein there is no law. Moses cautioned his people in Deuteronomy 32:47 as they were reminded of the law of that day, that the law was not a “vain thing but is your life and thru this thing you will prolong your days in the land..” Yes, we are now under the dispensation of grace. But obedience to the Word through the teachings of Jesus Christ, who fulfilled the law, we are to strive to live by in the hope of life eternal with Him.

Our service is at l0:00 a.m. on Sunday mornings. All are welcomed to join us. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 4l7-543-3659. Church activities and videos can be seen on facebook. Blackjack Church is off 14 east and AC highway turning east onto Farm Road 350. We all choose to dedicate our efforts to live in this world but often forget this is but a short span of our existence. Eternal life lies before us in either heaven or hell. So, where should we focus our efforts? For the long term or the short term?