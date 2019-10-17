Black Jack – Carol Murdy

The Good Lord provided yet another wonderful day of worship this Sunday, October 13, 2019. Following prayer, the study of Matthew l0 continued. Jesus ordained the apostles, naming them and instructing them to go forward as ambassadors or messengers of the gospel. Jesus cautioned them saying there would be those who would persecute them, wolves that seek to kill them and/or the gospel. He said to shake the dust off their feet if they were not received. What does that mean? Don’t take the rejection to heart. Shake it off and get on with the Lord’s work. This is true for anything that might try to establish itself as a stumbling block. If we are about God’s work and are rejected, it is Jesus that is rejected. As in the days of Sodom and Gomorrah, they brought a curse upon themselves. They would receive their reward on judgment day and will those who receive and faithfully receive the Lord.

The youth shared their lesson on the healing of the woman with an issue of blood and sang a song. Pastor Vic Murdy began his message stating that salvation and baptism is the beginning of a journey. “This I say then, walk in the Spirit do not fulfill the lust of the flesh.” (Galatians 5:16) This is a clear instruction for each of us. How does one walk in the Spirit? When saved, we begin learning how God would have us live. Change takes time. As He told Moses in Exodus 23:30, the enemy would be driven out little by little which is in like manner to how He draws us away from sinful ways to those ways pleasing unto Him. As we learn the Word, the Holy Spirit within draws us to the right choices to make. He’ll tell us the right way. It is up to us to choose what voice to listen to. God will not force His will upon anyone. We do not fight against powers and principalities of the world in a fleshly way but with the Sword of God (His Word). Fight against whatever is trying to keep you from walking in the Spirit with the Word. The battle is in the mind; we either choose God or not.

Walking in the Spirit is living in accordance with God’s instructions, learning of it and putting it into practice DAILY. If led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Verses 19-21 clarify those lifestyles that will keep one from entering heaven. How then do you know if you are walking in the Spirit? Test yourself against verses 22 and 23: “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance, against such there is no law.” If these characteristics are not found within, you are not walking in the Spirit.

Our Sunday morning services begin at l0:00 am. All are welcome. After service next Sunday, we will dismiss and minister at the Heart of the Ozarks Nursing Home at 2:00. Pastor Murdy can be reach at 4l7-543-3659. Our choices and our words are of life or of death. Carefully choose. God Bless.