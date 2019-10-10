Black Jack – Carol Murdy

We certainly appreciated this rainy day, Sunday October 6, 2019. Last night’s October Fest service and this morning’s service were enjoyed in the Tabernacle. Our thanks for those who joined us in the festivities and stayed to share chili, soup and deserts thereafter.

Following worship, Pastor Vic Murdy preached from Acts, beginning in Chapter 2. There were those who were gathered in one place who were in one accord. There weren’t praying 24/7 but had the Lord on their hearts nonetheless, having received instruction to wait in Jerusalem until they were filled with the Holy Spirit. Suddenly there came a sound like a mighty rushing wind within the house. Upon each sat cloven tongues like a fire; and they began speaking in tongues and prophesying. When they preached the gospel of Jesus, they spoke in diverse languages enabling those who came to the feast from other areas to hear the Word in their own language. They were amazed. But this confounded the locals who thought them drunk, which Peter denied stating that this was that which the prophet Joel had spoken of. There was to be a pouring out of God’s spirit with dreams and visions as well as miracles, signs and wonders. But today these signs are rarely seen as the Church has become satisfied with messages in tongues and interpretations but not the fullness of God’s power and provision.

In Acts 3:17 Paul writes that they did not know any better but to crucify Jesus. Repentance was preached. There will be a time of refreshing to come (the Holy Spirit). Jesus would return (verse 20) and restitution would be forthcoming when old things would be replaced. (2 Corinthians 5:l7 and Revelations 21). Things that are now will not be forevermore as corruption came upon the earth with the fall of Adam.

Acts 4:12 clarifies that there is no name under heaven given among men whereby we might be saved except the name of Jesus. With the preaching of the gospel, many got their hearts right and turned to Jesus for the redemption of their sin. We must learn to trust in Him, not reason things within ourselves for “My thoughts are not your thoughts and your ways are not My ways”. (Isaiah 55:8). How could we possibly consider that we know better than God? He cannot get glory for works done within our own abilities; therefore, He calls us to do what is impossible for us without His power. True servants submit to their Master and follow the instructions given in full obedience. Christians are not to be pew warmers. Sundays are to worship God and the other six days are to be witnesses for Christ and to serve Him.

Sunday morning service begins at l0:00 am and all are welcomed. Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659.