Birth Announcement

Matthew and Krystal Kowerduck of Republic are the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, Willow Danielle Kowerduck, who is named after her MiMi, the late Danielle Neal.

Willow was born September 7, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Willow is welcomed into the family by big brother, Kayden, age 5.

Grandparents are Michael and the late Danielle Neal, of Noble, Mo; great-grandparents, Diane Woodring, of Gainesville; Walter and the late Andrea Kurz of Morehead, Kentucky. Great-great grandmothers are the late Grace Overton of Winfield, Illinois and Wanda Winnett of Fresno, California.