Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

October 21– The weather was just about perfect, Friday evening, for the hay ride and cookout on the Corder farm. The Bethany Baptist Church folks loaded up in front of Jim and Ruby’s house and they rode down across a couple of fields to one of the hayfields beside a creek branch. They built a big campfire, roasted hot dogs, ate some of “Ruby’s World Famous Chili” and other good stuff, toasted marshmallows, made S‘mores, some played games, some sat and visited, and all reported a good time.

On Sunday, October 10 Shane and Tammy Mallard and their four daughters were the special guests. Shane spoke in all three services and the three older girls sang several special songs. He shared his burden for souls in Australia. He is being asked to work for an existing church in Australia with a goal to reach out to many people who will not hear the gospel message, if no one tells them.

This week Tim and Sally Henderson sang a special song in the 11 a.m. service. Tim is directing the Jubilee Singers as they begin work on a Christmas Presentation.

Luke 5:27-32 was the text Pastor Bob used to talk about the real test of Christianity. There should be evidence of a change. We should want to exalt the Lord, forsake all sin and strive to follow Christ in a godly life style. You should enjoy reading the word of God, to have a close fellowship with the Lord, and seek to build up the saints and not tear them down. You should be willing to sacrifice both in financial resources to see the lost world evangelized.

Levi, the tax collector, showed all these characteristics. For when Jesus called Levi, he immediately rose up to follow Him. He left what was a profitable and somewhat questionable occupation to follow the Lord. He called other “publicans and sinners” to a feast so that they could hear Jesus. He exalted Jesus by writing one of the gospels, Matthew, where he showed that Jesus was King. The Gospel according to Matthew includes the Beatitudes that could be seen as the best pattern for life and it ends with the Great Commission where Jesus told his followers to go and teach all nations about the way of salvation.