Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

October 7, 2019 – Some of the Bethany Baptist Church folks took part in the Pioneer Heritage Festival, last Saturday. Pastor Bob Sorensen was helping with the games. His sister, Sandy Fay, and niece, Linda Fay were with him there. Norma Stillings sang some songs from the pioneer days and told stories about her Pioneer families who came to Douglas County in the 1850’s and the 1880’s.

Lola Mayberry and Norma Stillings went to the Rocky Ridge Healthcare Facility, Monday afternoon to play the piano, to sing, and to visit residents there.

Sally Henderson and Darlene Sorensen returned to Ava after making a trip to California to a conference on a new health care product. We wish her well in this venture.

We sang Happy Birthday to Tim Henderson Sunday morning. Tim’s Sunday School class brought puppets into the Adult Sunday school class to present a short skit reminding us that none of us is perfect so that we need to be cautious about being critical of others who may make mistakes.

Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from Galatians 2:20 that speaks of being crucified with Christ. It is as if our old nature was put to death so that we can allow the Holy Spirit to rule in our lives. When we receive the Holy Spirit it will change our whole attitude about sin. When we put Christ in control of our life the change will be obvious. The power to live our life in Christ comes by faith in the Son of God, who paid a tremendous price on the cross at Calvary to obtain our salvation. We should be able to give up all the worldly pride, selfish ambition, and sinful habits in view of the promise that he has given us of eternal life with him in heaven.

There was a discussion last Sunday evening after church about making a Christmas Float. Several ideas were presented on how to use the “Star Spangled Christmas” parade theme.