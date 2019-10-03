Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

We had people scattered all over the eastern part of the United States in the past two weeks. Jeff and Stephanie Corder made a trip to the east coast, Darla Bennett made a trip to visit family and friends in Connecticut, Jim and Ruby Corder made a trip last week for a short visit with their son, Rod, and his family, which includes some great grandchildren in Indiana. They had all returned safely home by this weekend for which we give thanks to the Lord who watched over them.

Meanwhile many of us that stayed home were busy as well. Tim Henderson was working to get his new “Handyman” business started. He had experience working as maintenance person for Camp Cobeac in Michigan, until he married Sally Sorensen and moved here. We wish him well.

It was a busy week for Norma Stillings with all sorts of things being done getting ready for new kitchen cabinets, installing new storm window, preparing for and attending a CHART meeting, and practicing some old folk songs for the Pioneer Heritage Festival. Norma’s father, Melvin Rogers, had memorized a great number of songs from the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. He told stories to go along with some of his songs and Norma wants to be able to tell some of those stories and sing the songs that go with them.

Norma went to the nursing home, Saturday morning as usual to play the piano and to help Tom Hawkins who reads the Bible and talks about what he reads. She did not have time to visit all her friends there she would like to have seen. Then she went over to the Lion’s Club Building to see the members of the Class of 1974 that were having a reunion there. She was only able to be there an hour, but would have liked to stay much longer to visit with those that had come. But Tony and Linda Stillings and their family were making molasses out on their farm and Norma wanted to see the Stillings cousins and many friends who attend that gathering. It was a good day except that she was not able to spend as much time at each place as she would have liked.

We often ask why such disasters occur such as a devastating tsunami, hurricane, fire, etc. We think about innocent children, helpless persons, and even animals that die in such disasters.

It might be well for us to realize that God does not see things the way that we do. God does love us and all things are meant for the ultimate good. Sometimes a disaster comes for judgment, for testing and trials of affliction for his saints, or to show the people of the world that his power is greater than their own for God is still on the throne.

God brought judgment on the whole world for their wickedness and violence with the great flood. He brought judgment on Sodom, Egypt, and even Israel for their sins. However, God did not bring judgment without sending preachers before hand to give warning and always offered a way to escape. If God has given warning after warning and these are ignored, as he did for Israel and they as a nation ignored his warnings, then when the disaster did come many innocent lost their lives. However, we might remember that when the innocent die they do not go to hell and that sooner or later we all die and we all do face a judgment. Our destinations are either heaven or hell and that depends upon how we each individually respond to the warnings that life is not certain and that Jesus by his death on the cross, provided a way of escape from the ultimate disaster of eternal suffering in Hell.