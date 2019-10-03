Bennett Spring State Park To Host Holland Derby Cancer Fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY9 – Bennett Spring State Park will hold the annual Holland Derby on Oct. 12 – 13. This memorial fishing derby begins at 7:30 a.m., Saturday and ends at 10:30 a.m., Sunday. For a small donation to the American Cancer Society, participants may enter the derby. Drawings and prizes for tagged fish will be awarded at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the historic CCC dining lodge.

The derby is named after Clarence Holland, who managed the Bennett Spring Hatchery Manager for many years and succumbed to cancer in April 1977. The Holland Dam, just downstream from the spring also bears his name.

The American Cancer Society does research, promotes policy changes and provides educational and emotional support to those touched by cancer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on the American Cancer Society, visit https://www.cancer.org/

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925 or fish hatchery staff at 417-532-4418.